Kyl To Replace McCain In Senate

Former Republican Sen. Jon Kyl has been tapped to replace the late Sen. John McCain, McCain's widow Cindy tweeted Tuesday.

Kyl, 76, served three terms in the Senate, rising to become the number two Republican before retiring in 2013.

"John Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John's, Cindy McCain tweeted. "It's a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona."

Kyl has been helping guide Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's nomination through the Senate, and has been a lobbyist for a Washington law firm.

A source close to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tells NPR "there are weighty things transpiring in Congress and there is no one better to deal with them than Jon Kyl."

The source said Kyl will serve through the remainder of this year, and "the door is open" to him serving longer. As such, he'll be able to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.

McCain, who died of brain cancer on Aug. 25, was last re-elected in 2016; his term will expire in 2022.