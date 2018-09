USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry Forced To Resign After Leadership Missteps Kerry Perry, president of USA Gymnastics, has abruptly left her post after a troubling nine-month tenure. She was forced to resign after a number of high-profile missteps leading the organization that's been plagued by scandals.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry Forced To Resign After Leadership Missteps Sports USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry Forced To Resign After Leadership Missteps USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry Forced To Resign After Leadership Missteps Audio will be available later today. Kerry Perry, president of USA Gymnastics, has abruptly left her post after a troubling nine-month tenure. She was forced to resign after a number of high-profile missteps leading the organization that's been plagued by scandals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor