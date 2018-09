Commentary: Nike Inserts Itself Into The NFL-Kaepernick Standoff Commentator Mike Pesca weighs in on Nike doing business with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Commentary: Nike Inserts Itself Into The NFL-Kaepernick Standoff Commentary: Nike Inserts Itself Into The NFL-Kaepernick Standoff Commentary: Nike Inserts Itself Into The NFL-Kaepernick Standoff Audio will be available later today. Commentator Mike Pesca weighs in on Nike doing business with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor