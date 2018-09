Senate Panel To Question Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Brett Kavanaugh faces his first day of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barring an unforeseen twist, Democrats have neither leverage not the votes to block his nomination.

Senate Panel To Question Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Law Senate Panel To Question Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Senate Panel To Question Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Audio will be available later today. Brett Kavanaugh faces his first day of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barring an unforeseen twist, Democrats have neither leverage not the votes to block his nomination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor