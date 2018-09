Population Doubles In North Dakota's Smallest Incorporated City Ruso was on the verge of dissolving after the death of its longtime mayor. But it's rebounding, with expectations to double its population — from two residents to four.

Population Doubles In North Dakota's Smallest Incorporated City Population Doubles In North Dakota's Smallest Incorporated City Population Doubles In North Dakota's Smallest Incorporated City Audio will be available later today. Ruso was on the verge of dissolving after the death of its longtime mayor. But it's rebounding, with expectations to double its population — from two residents to four. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor