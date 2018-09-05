Emirates Airline Says 'About 10' Passengers Fell Ill On Flight To New York

Health and safety officials are investigating an illness that struck passengers on an Emirates Airline flight from Dubai to New York on Wednesday morning.

The airline says "about 10 passengers" were affected on the overnight Flight 203 to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly," Emirates said of the incident.

The number of cases cited by the airline is far smaller than initial media reports, which had suggested up to 100 people may have been affected and showed symptoms such as fever and coughing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency is aware of the unspecified illnesses aboard Flight 203. NPR's Rob Stein reports that the CDC is working with local authorities to investigate and will provide additional information when it is available.

"The plane's been quarantined and the CDC is on the scene," said Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Airbus A380 landed around 9 a.m. ET after a 13-hour flight, according to data from Flight Radar. The plane was isolated on the tarmac at JFK, as officials take stock of the situation. Images from the scene showed a row of ambulances alongside the aircraft.

"Nobody is off the plane yet," Phillips said. He added that the plane has 521 people aboard, and that sick passengers were undergoing triage on the plane.

As for what the sickness might be, Phillips referred to a flu outbreak, calling it a possibility.