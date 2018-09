How Los Angeles Is Trying To Address Its Housing Shortage, Short-Term Rental Problems Short-term rentals are a problem for places like Los Angeles. The city is trying to ease its housing shortage with an ordinance that regulates them, much to the dismay of some apartment owners.

How Los Angeles Is Trying To Address Its Housing Shortage, Short-Term Rental Problems How Los Angeles Is Trying To Address Its Housing Shortage, Short-Term Rental Problems How Los Angeles Is Trying To Address Its Housing Shortage, Short-Term Rental Problems Audio will be available later today. Short-term rentals are a problem for places like Los Angeles. The city is trying to ease its housing shortage with an ordinance that regulates them, much to the dismay of some apartment owners. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor