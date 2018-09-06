Accessibility links
Are Protests During The National Anthem Affecting You? NPR's Morning Edition is looking to speak with people who have been affected by the conversation around kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in the NFL.
Are Protests During The National Anthem Affecting You? Tell Us About It

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game on Oct. 6, 2016.

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game on Oct. 6, 2016.

NPR's Morning Edition is interested in talking with people who may have been affected by the conversation around kneeling during the national anthem that's been happening around the National Football League.

49ers Quarterback Sits Out National Anthem To Protest Oppression Of Minorities

The Two-Way

49ers Quarterback Sits Out National Anthem To Protest Oppression Of Minorities

A producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below or here.

Have you been affected by the conversation around protests during the national anthem? Share your story with us.

