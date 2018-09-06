Accessibility links
Is The NFL National Anthem Protest Impacting You? NPR's Morning Edition is looking to speak with people who have been impacted by the conversation around kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in the NFL.
NPR logo Is The National Anthem Protest Impacting You? Tell Us About It

Sports

Is The National Anthem Protest Impacting You? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game on October 6, 2016. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game on October 6, 2016.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NPR's Morning Edition is interested in talking with people who may have been impacted by the conversation surrounding the national anthem protests happening around the National Football League.

A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below or here.

Have you been impacted by the conversation around the national anthem protests? Share your story with us.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.