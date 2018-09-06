The Rocket City Trash Pandas

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The town of Madison, Ala., has a new minor league baseball team. And now, after three months of throwing around ideas, they have a new name - the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The team let the public suggest those names. And trash panda, another name for a raccoon, was the brainchild of resident Matthew Higley. He'll get two box seats for five years, and he gets to throw out an opening pitch. His name beat out Thunder Sharks, Moon Possums and Space Chimps.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.