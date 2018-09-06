Accessibility links
date 2018-09-06

Obama's Former Ethics Czar Discusses Trump, And The Global Threat To Democracy

Norm Eisen's new book, The Last Palace, tells the story of the mansion he lived in as America's ambassador to the Czech Republic and of Europe's ongoing struggle between democracy and illiberalism.
Obama's Former Ethics Czar Discusses Trump, And The Global Threat To Democracy

Listen · 37:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645198341/645276143" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Norm Eisen's new book, The Last Palace, tells the story of the mansion he lived in as America's ambassador to the Czech Republic and of Europe's ongoing struggle between democracy and illiberalism.

The Last Palace

Europe's Turbulent Century in Five Lives and One Legendary House

by Norman Eisen

The Last Palace
Europe's Turbulent Century in Five Lives and One Legendary House
Norman Eisen

