Charles Bradley Final Album Announced, Along With New Single 'I Feel A Change'

The mic-stand tango and primal scream of Charles Bradley lives on. The posthumous final album from the legendary soul singer, who died last year, has been announced. Bradley's final album, Black Velvet, is due out Nov. 9 via Dunham and Daptone Records.

The 10-track album, compiled by Bradley and his longtime producer and co-writer Thomas "TNT" Brenneck, will feature recordings spanning Bradley's career in funk and soul and include covers of Nirvana's "Stay Away" and Neil Young's "Heart of Gold." Along with the announcement of the singer's final album, Dunham is sharing the track "I Feel a Change" as the album's official lead single.

The black-and-white video for "I Feel a Change" shows Bradley recording during a studio session, peacocking onstage with his signature bejeweled bravado and connecting with fans.

Bradley, who over his decade-spanning career in music earned the nickname "The Screaming Eagle of Soul," died in Brooklyn on Sept. 23, 2017 after battling stomach cancer. He was 68.

Black Velvet:

1. "Can't Fight the Feeling"

2. "Luv Jones"

3. "I Feel a Change"

4. "Slip Away"

5. "Black Velvet"

6. "Stay Away"

7. "Heart of Gold"

8. "(I Hope You Find) The Good Life"

9. " Fly Little Girl"

10. "Victim of Love (Electric Version)"