ACLU Launches Search In Guatemala For Parents Who Were Deported Without Children

The ACLU and other groups are scouring Guatemala to track down parents who were separated from their children in the United States and deported back home without them.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
toggle caption
Lesly Tayes, a Guatemalan human rights lawyer and Lee Gelernt, lead ACLU lawyer, are part of an effort to reunite parents in Guatemala with their kids still being held in the U.S. They are standing at the Central Park in Chimaltenango, a town about 2 hours west of Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
hide caption
Lesly Tayes, a Guatemalan human rights lawyer and Lee Gelernt, lead ACLU lawyer, are part of an effort to reunite parents in Guatemala with their kids still being held in the U.S. They are standing at the Central Park in Chimaltenango, a town about 2 hours west of Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
toggle caption
Juan Valiente Velazquez, who has been separated from his son for more than three months now. 8-year-old Derickson is being held at a shelter in New York.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
hide caption
Juan Valiente Velazquez, who has been separated from his son for more than three months now. 8-year-old Derickson is being held at a shelter in New York.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
toggle caption
The highlands of Huehuetenango, Guatemala, home to Juan Valiente, a Guatemalan father who has been separated from his 8-year-old son for three months.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR
hide caption
The highlands of Huehuetenango, Guatemala, home to Juan Valiente, a Guatemalan father who has been separated from his 8-year-old son for three months.
Marisa Penaloza/NPR