NPR's Morning Edition is looking to speak with families that have been affected by the travel ban. We want to tell your story.
If The Travel Ban Has Affected You, We Want To Know

Katherine Du/NPR

Katherine Du/NPR

Share your story with NPR.

Katherine Du/NPR

In June, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban that bars nearly all travelers from five mainly Muslim countries, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

Are you or anyone you know separated from your spouse, partner or children as a result of the ban? NPR's Morning Edition is looking to speak with families that have been affected.

Share your story below or here. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response.

Have you been affected by the travel ban?

