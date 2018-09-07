Accessibility links
Jason Rosenthal: What Does the Loss Of A Loved One Teach Us About Life? Before Jason's wife Amy died, she wrote a heartbreaking farewell essay: "You May Want To Marry My Husband." Jason Rosenthal remembers Amy's life — and the lessons he learned from her death.
NPR logo

Jason Rosenthal: What Does the Loss Of A Loved One Teach Us About Life?

Listen · 12:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645335301/645524243" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jason Rosenthal: What Does the Loss Of A Loved One Teach Us About Life?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Jason Rosenthal: What Does the Loss Of A Loved One Teach Us About Life?

Jason Rosenthal: What Does the Loss Of A Loved One Teach Us About Life?

Listen · 12:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645335301/645524243" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Dying Well.

About Jason Rosenthal's TED Talk

Before Jason's wife Amy died, she wrote a heartbreaking farewell essay: "You May Want To Marry My Husband." Jason Rosenthal remembers Amy's life — and the lessons he learned from her death.

About Jason Rosenthal

Jason Rosenthal is a lawyer and the executive director of the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation, a nonprofit that funds ovarian cancer research and childhood literacy initiatives. Rosenthal founded the nonprofit in 2017 after his wife, a children's book author, died of ovarian cancer. His TED talk is his response and tribute to the essay his wife, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, wrote in the Modern Love column of the New York Times, called "You May Want to Marry My Husband."

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.