Accessibility links
Michelle Knox: Can Talking About Death Take Fear And Stress Out Of The Inevitable? How can we better cope with grief? After observing funerals around the world, banker and travel blogger Michelle Knox suggests we talk about death with our loved ones — especially when we're healthy.
NPR logo

Michelle Knox: Can Talking About Death Take Fear And Stress Out Of The Inevitable?

Listen · 8:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645347706/645524340" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Michelle Knox: Can Talking About Death Take Fear And Stress Out Of The Inevitable?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Michelle Knox: Can Talking About Death Take Fear And Stress Out Of The Inevitable?

Michelle Knox: Can Talking About Death Take Fear And Stress Out Of The Inevitable?

Listen · 8:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645347706/645524340" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Dying Well.

About Michelle Knox's TED Talk

How can we better cope with grief? After observing funerals around the world, banker and travel blogger Michelle Knox suggests we talk about death with our loved ones — especially when we're healthy.

About Michelle Knox

Michelle Knox works in Finance Transformation for Westpac Banking Corporation in Sydney Australia.

Michelle is also an avid work traveler and storyteller with her own travel blog.

Inspired by her father's death in 2017, Knox learned that talking about death and planning for it allowed her father to experience a good death and her family to grieve in a more healthy way.

Since then, she has had conversations with people from around the world about death, researched the topic, and observed vastly different funeral rituals to better understand how others grieve the death of loved ones.

Using this experience, Knox shares the message of dying well with others.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.