Caitlin Doughty: What's Wrong With The Way We Bury The Dead?

About Caitlin Doughty's TED Talk

Mortician Caitlin Doughty is trying to find a more natural and sustainable way to bury our loved ones. But to get there, she says: we need to rethink how we view death altogether.

About Caitlin Doughty

Caitlin Doughty is a mortician and the founder of The Order of The Good Death, a group of funeral industry professionals, academics and artists exploring ways to better prepare for the end.

In 2015, Caitlin became unhappy with the state offerings of the American funeral industry and founded an alternative funeral home, Undertaking LA, to help people bury loved ones in a more sustainable way.

Caitlin is also the author of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes and From Here to Eternity.