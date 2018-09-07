Accessibility links
Lux Narayan: What Do Obituaries Teach Us About Lives Well-Lived? Lux Narayan analyzed 2000 New York Times obituaries, of both famous and not-so-famous people, over a two-year period. One common thread among them? A fierce desire to help others.
NPR logo

Lux Narayan: What Do Obituaries Teach Us About Lives Well-Lived?

Listen · 7:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645360945/645524392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lux Narayan: What Do Obituaries Teach Us About Lives Well-Lived?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Lux Narayan: What Do Obituaries Teach Us About Lives Well-Lived?

Lux Narayan: What Do Obituaries Teach Us About Lives Well-Lived?

Listen · 7:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645360945/645524392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Dying Well.

About Lux Narayan's TED Talk

Lux Narayan analyzed 2000 New York Times obituaries, of both famous and not-so-famous people, over a two-year period. One common thread among them? A fierce desire to help others.

About Lux Narayan

Lux Narayan is CEO and co-founder of Unmetric, a social media intelligence company based in New York and India.

He is also a co-founder at ShareMyCake Charitable Foundation, a non-profit that focuses on raising more generous children.

Before Unmetric, Narayan was a co-founder at Vembu Technologies, an online data backup company.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.