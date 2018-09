Trump Administration Is In No Hurry To Leave Syria, U.S. Envoy Says The new U.S. envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, says the U.S. is committed to maintaining a presence there until ISIS is fully gone and Iranian forces are out.

Trump Administration Is In No Hurry To Leave Syria, U.S. Envoy Says Trump Administration Is In No Hurry To Leave Syria, U.S. Envoy Says Trump Administration Is In No Hurry To Leave Syria, U.S. Envoy Says Audio will be available later today. The new U.S. envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, says the U.S. is committed to maintaining a presence there until ISIS is fully gone and Iranian forces are out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor