Pentagon Chief Mattis Makes Unannounced Trip To Afghanistan Defense Secretary James Mattis has arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on an unannounced visit to the country. Mattis was expected to meet with Afghan, U.S. and NATO military commanders and others.

Defense Secretary James Mattis has arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on an unannounced visit to the country. Mattis was expected to meet with Afghan, U.S. and NATO military commanders and others.