Accessibility links
WATCH LIVE: Obama Kicks Off Midterm Push In Illinois The former president is receiving an ethics award at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is expected to discuss the current state of democracy.
NPR logo WATCH LIVE: Obama Kicks Off Midterm Push In Illinois

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Obama Kicks Off Midterm Push In Illinois

PBS NewsHour via YouTube

Updated at 12:20 p.m. ET

Not seeing the video? Click here.

Former President Barack Obama is adding his voice to the Democrats' midterm push with an address at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday.

Where Has Barack Obama Been?

National

Where Has President Obama Been?

"You need to vote because our democracy depends upon it," Obama told students as he accepted an ethics award.

"This moment really is different. The stakes really are higher," the former president said. "The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."

NPRPolitics

There's More To It