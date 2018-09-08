Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Adam, this week, a section of highway in Texas was forced to close down after a truck carrying what exploded?

ADAM BURKE: Was it Axe body spray?

SAGAL: It was Axe body spray, yes.

(APPLAUSE)

HELEN HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Either the truck caught fire, and the extreme heat caused its payload of thousands of cans of Axe body spray to explode, or the cans self-immolated for the good of humanity.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After the weaponized deodorant blew up, Texas Highway Patrol closed Interstate 35 for eight hours, saying the road was, quote, "dangerous to motorists," and, quote, "suddenly and weirdly sexy."

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Also, I mean, Texas road explosion sounds like a scent of Axe body spray.

SAGAL: It really does. Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

MAEVE HIGGINS: But, like, I know that Axe doesn't smell good, but I also know that, like, teenage boys - no offense - smell worse.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: So I'm really torn.

SAGAL: That is true. The only thing that smells worse than a teenage boy with Axe body spray is one without it.

HIGGINS: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: The original name of Axe was The Lesser of Two Evils.

HIGGINS: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT")

SAGAL: Coming up, 2 out of 3 panelists bring you fake news in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

