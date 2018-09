The Federal Judge At The Center Of A Fight Over Migrant Separations The Trump administration wants to withdraw from the Flores agreement, a decades-old legal settlement concerning detention of children. Dolly Gee is the federal judge at the heart of the battle.

The Federal Judge At The Center Of A Fight Over Migrant Separations Law The Federal Judge At The Center Of A Fight Over Migrant Separations The Federal Judge At The Center Of A Fight Over Migrant Separations Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration wants to withdraw from the Flores agreement, a decades-old legal settlement concerning detention of children. Dolly Gee is the federal judge at the heart of the battle. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor