Emma Thompson On 'The Children Act' NPR's Scott Simon sits down with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson. She plays a British judge deciding the fate of a teenage boy in a new movie, The Children Act.

Emma Thompson On 'The Children Act' Movie Interviews Emma Thompson On 'The Children Act' Emma Thompson On 'The Children Act' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon sits down with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson. She plays a British judge deciding the fate of a teenage boy in a new movie, The Children Act. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor