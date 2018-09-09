Sunday Puzzle: Third Rhyme's The Charm
Sunday Puzzle: Third Rhyme's The Charm
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words that rhyme. Each word has one syllable. You tell me another one-syllable word that rhymes with my two and that fits between my two words alphabetically.
Example: West Zest --> WREST
1. Own Pone
2. Jack Lack
3. Rule Spool
4. Hare Lair
5. Gash Hash
6. Reach Speech
7. Char Far
Last week's challenge: The name of the film director David Lynch conceals the word AVIDLY in consecutive letters, spanning his first and last names. Can you think of a famous film director whose first and last names conceal a 6-letter make of car, past or present, in consecutive letters?
Challenge answer: Guillermo del Toro (Model T) or Dennis Sanders (Nissan)
Winner: Nicole Castonguay, Portland, Ore.
Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. Think of two well-known companies — one in five letters, the other in four letters. Write the names one after the other. The result, when spaced differently, will name a well-known geographical location in the U.S. (in two words). What is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. ET.