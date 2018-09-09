Sunday Puzzle: Third Rhyme's The Charm

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words that rhyme. Each word has one syllable. You tell me another one-syllable word that rhymes with my two and that fits between my two words alphabetically.

Example: West Zest --> WREST

1. Own Pone

2. Jack Lack

3. Rule Spool

4. Hare Lair

5. Gash Hash

6. Reach Speech

7. Char Far

Last week's challenge: The name of the film director David Lynch conceals the word AVIDLY in consecutive letters, spanning his first and last names. Can you think of a famous film director whose first and last names conceal a 6-letter make of car, past or present, in consecutive letters?

Challenge answer: Guillermo del Toro (Model T) or Dennis Sanders (Nissan)

Winner: Nicole Castonguay, Portland, Ore.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. Think of two well-known companies — one in five letters, the other in four letters. Write the names one after the other. The result, when spaced differently, will name a well-known geographical location in the U.S. (in two words). What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. ET.