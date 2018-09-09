Florence, Now A Hurricane, Is One Of Many Threats To The Atlantic And Pacific

A slew of dangerous storms – hurricanes, tropical storms and a typhoon — are currently traveling over both the Atlantic and Pacific.

The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for the Atlantic on Hurricane Florence, and two tropical storms, Helene and Isaac. The NHC has also issued an advisory for the Eastern Pacific on Tropical Storm Paul, and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued advisories for Hurricane Olivia, which is moving quickly westward toward Hawaii. According to The Weather Channel, a typhoon named Mangkhut is also intensifying in the western Pacific and is on track to hit Guam, Rota, Saipan and Tinian on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a warning saying Mangkhut will bring tropical storm force winds between 65 and 100 knots.

A confluence of storms this close together is notable, according to NHC scientist Eric Blake. He tweeted on Friday: "Globally, this is a remarkable day. I can't find another example of a hurricane/typhoon nearing Guam, Hawaii & the eastern United States at almost exactly the same time (days ~ 4,5,6 respectively)."

Globally, this is a remarkable day. I can’t find another example of a hurricane/typhoon nearing Guam, Hawaii & the eastern United States at almost exactly the same time (days ~4,5,6 respectively). Closest is Omar, Iniki & Andrew in 1992 (2 weeks). Pretty incredible! pic.twitter.com/kPWIguKcFt — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) September 7, 2018

As of the NHC's advisory issued at 11 a.m. EST Sunday, Hurricane Florence's center will move over the Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will get to the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday. According to aircraft data, its maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph. "Florence is forecast to rapidly strengthen to a major hurricane by Monday, and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday," the advisory says.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Florence. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening hazards from storm surge and heavy rainfall from the Carolinas into the mid-Atlantic region later this week https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cAQTyasGE9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2018

North Carolina declared a state of emergency on Friday. North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox told NPR that North Carolina residents needed to prepare: "When we put those orders out, when we tell people 'this is a flood-prone area,' that you need to find somewhere else to go, don't roll the dice."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Saturday. "I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can begin to prepare state assets, and I encourage Virginians to monitor forecasts and make their own preparations now," Northam said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and South Carolina's Emergency Management Division urged South Carolina residents to begin preparing their property for Florence's effects.

HAPPENING NOW: GOVERNOR @HENRYMCMASTER DECLARES A STATE OF EMERGENCY. #FLORENCE EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN INTO A HURRICANE. SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS SHOULD BEGIN PREPARING HOMES AND PROPERTY NOW. #SCTWEETS #alert pic.twitter.com/k9r4pUYC3v — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 8, 2018

Helene, currently classified as a tropical storm, is, according to the latest NHS advisory, expected to become a hurricane soon as well. As a result, a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for the Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava. Tropical Storm Isaac is also strengthening over the eastern tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by late Sunday.

Hurricane Olivia, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center's advisory issued at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, is approaching Hawaii with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph and is expected to remain at hurricane strength through Monday evening. "Some gradual weakening is possible on Tuesday," the advisory says, "but Olivia will likely remain a threat to the Hawaiian Islands next week."

This news about Hurricane Olivia comes just weeks after Hurricane Lane brought 3-4 feet of rainfall to parts of Hawaii. As NPR's Bill Chappell reported, the town of Mountain View on the Big Island recorded 51.53 inches of rain as a result of Lane, the third-highest total ever measured from a U.S. storm.