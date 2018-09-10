Homecoming Is A Night To Remember For Kaylee Foster

The high school senior from Ocean Springs, Miss., was named homecoming queen right before her team's football game. Later, she kicked the extra point that led her team to victory.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. What a night to remember for Kaylee Foster. On Friday, the high school senior from Ocean Springs, Miss., was named homecoming queen right before her team's football game. And I do mean her team because afterwards she put aside her tiara, put on her uniform and ended up kicking the extra point that led her team to victory. After the game, she told a newspaper she didn't really think she'd become homecoming queen, but she was pretty sure she was going to make that kick. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.