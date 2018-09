Far-Right Party Makes Gains In Sunday's Election In Sweden Steve Inskeep talks to Maddy Savage, a reporter in Stockholm, about how Sweden's ruling center-left Socialist Democrats fared poorly amid the rise of the right-wing, anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats.

