In 1968, Arthur Ashe Became First African-American To Win The U.S. Open Arthur Ashe is the only African-American man to win the U.S. Open. In 1968, tennis was his portal to fame, but he would go on to earn worldwide respect as a social justice activist as well.

In 1968, Arthur Ashe Became First African-American To Win The U.S. Open In 1968, Arthur Ashe Became First African-American To Win The U.S. Open In 1968, Arthur Ashe Became First African-American To Win The U.S. Open Audio will be available later today. Arthur Ashe is the only African-American man to win the U.S. Open. In 1968, tennis was his portal to fame, but he would go on to earn worldwide respect as a social justice activist as well. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor