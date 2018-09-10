Hurricane Florence Spins Up Into A Major Storm, Aiming At U.S. East Coast

Hurricane Florence will hit the southeastern U.S. as "a large and extremely dangerous hurricane," the National Hurricane Center says, after the storm quickly strengthened on Monday. Florence is now predicted to bring "life-threatening impacts" to the U.S. late this week.

Those impacts will range from a strong storm surge to flooding from torrential rainfall and hurricane-force winds. Forecasters warn that the predicted track will likely change — but for now, it shows the strong hurricane bearing down on the North Carolina coast, with landfall north of Wilmington.

As of 11 a.m. ET Monday, Florence's maximum sustained winds had increased to 115 mph, with higher gusts, the hurricane center said. The storm was moving at 13 mph, some 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

As it nears the U.S. Atlantic shore, Florence will also benefit from "very warm" sea surface temperatures of up to 85 degrees, the NHC said. It's expected to be a Category 4 storm — with winds of 131 mph and higher — by Tuesday.

Forecasters say Florence will pass between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and start its approach to the U.S. on Thursday morning. But the large storm's tropical-storm-force winds could reach the coast of the Carolinas by late Wednesday night, the NHC said.

As the danger became clear over the weekend, the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia all declared states of emergency. They urged residents to prepare — a request that ranges from fortifying homes and gathering supplies to preparing for possible evacuation orders.

Florence is currently projecting hurricane-force winds (74 mph and higher) up to 30 miles from its center. Forecasters say because of the size the storm is expected to attain, it will wreak havoc regardless of how strong its winds are.

In addition to a storm surge and winds, the NHC says:

"Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and Mid Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland."

Florence is one of three hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, along with Helene and Isaac. Of the two other storms, which remain far from land, Isaac poses the most immediate risk. With winds of 75 mph, it's expected to strengthen a bit before weakening as it approaches the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday.

Dangerous storms are also threatening parts of the U.S. in the Pacific Ocean. Most of the state of Hawaii was under either a tropical storm warning or watch on Monday morning, as Hurricane Olivia bears westward, with 85 mph winds.

Olivia could weaken into a strong tropical storm withing 48 hours, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. But forecasters say residents should still beware of the chance for dangerous flooding and wind.

In Guam, Typhoon Mangkhut — a Category 4 storm — narrowly missed dealing a direct blow to the island.