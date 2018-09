Racism And Sexism In Tennis Were On Display At U.S. Open, Oredein Says Rachel Martin talks to London-based writer Tobi Oredein about how racism and sexism drove the call from the umpire against Serena Williams in the U.S. Open women's final.

Racism And Sexism In Tennis Were On Display At U.S. Open, Oredein Says Racism And Sexism In Tennis Were On Display At U.S. Open, Oredein Says Racism And Sexism In Tennis Were On Display At U.S. Open, Oredein Says Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to London-based writer Tobi Oredein about how racism and sexism drove the call from the umpire against Serena Williams in the U.S. Open women's final. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor