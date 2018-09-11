Margo Price Takes Out The Trash With 'Leftovers'

Take out the trash and cut the crap: That's Margo Price's advice on "Leftovers," a new track from the East Nashville singer-songwriter. "Leftovers" is the first release from Amazon Music's new Produced By series aimed at shining a light on prominent producers. This first installment pairs Prices with producer Matt Ross-Sprang, whose credits include work on Jason Isbell's Something More Than Free and The Nashville Sound, with John Prine, William Bell and Al Green.

Recorded in RCA's Studio A in Nashville, "Leftovers" dishes out details that cut and call out impostors, imitators and the irrelevant. "Like yesterday's wine, past your prime," Price sings over swinging strumming and slide guitar, "and you ain't no good for drinking."

"I also really just wanted to rhyme 'asshole' with 'casserole' and this seemed like the perfect opportunity," Price says in a statement. And really, who wouldn't?

"Leftovers," available now on Amazon Music, follows Price's sophomore album, 2017's All American Made. Price will appear at this year's Americana Honors & Awards ceremony at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 12.