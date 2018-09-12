Accessibility links
Insurers Move Against OxyContin Health insurance giant Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee will stop covering OxyContin prescriptions next year. Instead, they'll promote the prescribing of two "abuse deterrent" alternatives.
Oxycodone has a high abuse potential and is prescribed for moderate to high pain relief associated with injuries, bursitis, dislocation, fractures, neuralgia, arthritis, and lower back and cancer pain. Education Images/Getty Images hide caption

