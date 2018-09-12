Grocery Store Employee Charged In Longtime Ham Theft

A grocery store employee in eastern Ohio has been charged with felony theft. For eight years, nearly every day she was helping herself to between three and five slices of ham.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A grocery store employee in eastern Ohio has been charged with felony theft. The woman wasn't pilfering cash. Nope. It was the ham that did her in. Turns out that for the eight years she worked at the Giant Eagle, nearly every day, she was helping herself to between three and five slices of ham from the deli, although sometimes she switched it up and ate salami instead. Someone tipped off authorities, and they estimate those daily pork cravings cost the store about $9,200. It's MORNING EDITION.

