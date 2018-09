EU Votes On Punishing Hungary For Violating EU 'Common Values' Hungary's prime minister has accused the EU of insulting his country as the European Parliament prepares to vote Wednesday on sanctioning Hungary over government restrictions on the courts, news media and migrants.

