Automation Comes To McDonald's We hear a lot about robots eventually taking over jobs in manufacturing, but automation has already hit the service industry. The cashier who takes your order at McDonald's could soon be replaced.

Automation Comes To McDonald's Business Automation Comes To McDonald's Automation Comes To McDonald's Audio will be available later today. We hear a lot about robots eventually taking over jobs in manufacturing, but automation has already hit the service industry. The cashier who takes your order at McDonald's could soon be replaced. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor