'Garbage Hill' Sign Gets Backing In Winnipeg

Residents in Winnipeg, Canada thought it would be funny to put up a sign that says "Garbage Hill," like the Hollywood sign. The city took it down but Winnipeg's mayor says it should come back.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some residents in Winnipeg, Canada, thought it would be funny to put up a sign that says Garbage Hill. It's in big, white letters like the Hollywood sign in LA, and it's in a park that was built on a trash dump. City officials took it down. I mean, of course they did. Who wants a Garbage Hill sign in their city? But then Winnipeg's mayor weighed in, saying this fun sign should come back. Do you ever feel like politics is sometimes just trash? It's MORNING EDITION.

