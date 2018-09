Mexico City: Thirsty And Sinking Mexico City's thirst is sucking even more water from the ancient lake bed on which the city sits, it to sink. Climate change, political inaction and poor infrastructure is intensifying the problem for a metropolis of 22 million people.

Mexico City: Thirsty And Sinking

Mexico City's thirst is sucking even more water from the ancient lake bed on which the city sits, it to sink. Climate change, political inaction and poor infrastructure is intensifying the problem for a metropolis of 22 million people.