Survey Says Taco Bell Is Best Mexican Restaurant

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Buzzfeed has revealed America's best Mexican restaurant. It is Taco Bell, according to the Harris Poll. Angry people have been tweeting things like, quote, "I want to know what part of the population was polled." Well, whatever you think here, can you resist the urge when hunger strikes at midnight? I mean, you'll find me at a certain late-night drive-through, and I am not sharing my Doritos Locos Taco.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COMBINATION PIZZA HUT AND TACO BELL")

DAS RACIST: (Singing) I'm at the Taco Bell. I'm at the combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

