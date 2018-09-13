Accessibility links
Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage Country's genre-crossing queen brings East Texas to West Virginia, performing hits off her most recent album 'The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.'
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Lee Ann Womack on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Lee Ann Womack on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/647377397/647417325" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

One of country music's most recognizable voices, singer and songwriter Lee Ann Womack convened to her home state — and the legendary SugarHill Recording Studios in Houston, Tx. — to make her latest album. Captured in the same studio used by legendary artists like George Jones, Freddy Fender and Lightnin' Hopkins, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone is a throwback to an era of country music filled with powerful storytelling and hardcore heartbreak, with a distinct honky-tonk feel throughout.

The title track, which opens this set, is a nod to the legacy of Hank Williams Sr., even though "he never sang about watching a Camry pulling out of a crowded apartment parking lot," Womack says. "But I guess in some ways, every heartache is like an old Hank Williams song. There's the lonely, the lonesome and the gone."

With four of these songs co-written by Womack, the entire set is filled with lyrical gems such as this, that we could easily presume would receive a stamp of approval from Hank Sr.

Womack says "All the Trouble," with its driven, heavy groove, captured the essence of her East Texas roots, and you'll hear how much she enjoys the song in this performance. The track was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Honors & Awards. Womack and her band have tour dates scheduled throughout the fall.

SET LIST

  • "The Lonely, the Lonesome and the Gone"
  • "Wicked"
  • "Hollywood"
  • "Mama Lost Her Smile"
  • "Bottom of the Barrel"
  • "All the Trouble"
  • "Long Black Veil"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Country

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tyler Childers is featured on this week's edition of Mountain Stage Josh Saul /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Childers makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage with a set of tunes from Purgatory.

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/636672098/636698896" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tyler Childers: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tyler Childers performs a Tiny Desk Concert on March 8, 2018 (Eslah Attar/NPR). Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Eslah Attar/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers writes songs about hard lives and hard love with direct heart and a soulful Kentucky drawl.

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Marlon Williams (right) and bandmate Dave Khan perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Though he was new to many in the audience, the New Zealander's lonesome set was the one festivalgoers were talking about for the rest of the weekend. Hear it now.

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 38:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539345237/540961653" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley On Mountain Stage

Listen

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley On Mountain Stage

Hear the Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo bring jazzy breakdowns and quickfire fingerpicking to the Mountain Stage at West Virginia's Culture Center Theater.

Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540961365/540970634" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Georgia-born roots musician's songs tell detailed, easy-paced stories of family and close friends. Hear his Newport Folk set, with special guest Jade Bird.

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Audio for this story is unavailable.
Back To Top