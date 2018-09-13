Lee Ann Womack on Mountain Stage

One of country music's most recognizable voices, singer and songwriter Lee Ann Womack convened to her home state — and the legendary SugarHill Recording Studios in Houston, Tx. — to make her latest album. Captured in the same studio used by legendary artists like George Jones, Freddy Fender and Lightnin' Hopkins, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone is a throwback to an era of country music filled with powerful storytelling and hardcore heartbreak, with a distinct honky-tonk feel throughout.

The title track, which opens this set, is a nod to the legacy of Hank Williams Sr., even though "he never sang about watching a Camry pulling out of a crowded apartment parking lot," Womack says. "But I guess in some ways, every heartache is like an old Hank Williams song. There's the lonely, the lonesome and the gone."

With four of these songs co-written by Womack, the entire set is filled with lyrical gems such as this, that we could easily presume would receive a stamp of approval from Hank Sr.

Womack says "All the Trouble," with its driven, heavy groove, captured the essence of her East Texas roots, and you'll hear how much she enjoys the song in this performance. The track was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Honors & Awards. Womack and her band have tour dates scheduled throughout the fall.

SET LIST