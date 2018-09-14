Baby Alpaca In The Kitchen: Waiting For Florence On The Farm

Madeline Gray for NPR
Top: Tiffany Breindel, Program Director at 1870 Farm, prepares to put an identification tag into the cow Romeo's tail the day before Hurricane Florence hits Chapel Hill, N.C. Left: Luis Morales catches chickens to put them in the coop before they board it up. Right: Breindel puts an identification tag in a horse's mane.
As Hurricane Florence hits North Carolina, Amanda McKee's only concern is for her animals at 1870 Farm outside of Chapel Hill. McKee and her husband David Schwartz transformed the nearly 150-year-old farm, and another in Durham, into an agritourism destination that now houses horses, donkeys, a cow, alpacas, goats, sheep, chickens, and a host of other animals, including a baby alpaca named Xanadu that lives with the family full-time.
Before the storm, McKee said she could tell the animals were acting more alert and skittish than usual as they sense the storm in the air. "They just seem much more aware of their surroundings," she says.
Amanda McKee, owner of 1870 Farm, leads her baby alpaca Xanadu into the farm office before finalizing preparations for the storm. McKee says that many of the animals on the agritourism farm are rescues with traumatic pasts and that moving them to artificial environments for the storm will only add to their stress.
Despite numerous offers to take the animals to facilities out of the storm's path, McKee is keeping them on the farm. She says she is determined to keep their routine as normal as possible, especially because most of her animals are rescues. She and her team launched a "monumental" effort to prepare the farm and the animals.
McKee, who was a practicing veterinarian for over 20 years, takes a holistic approach to caring for her animals. "If we put them in the barn, they'd freak out," she explains.
Breindel (left) and Sharron Payne take a momentary break from preparations.
McKee (left) and Breindel discuss preparations for Hurricane Florence while McKee's baby alpaca Xanadu tags along.
Despite the animals' often traumatic pasts, McKee goes on, "they have become very, very comfortable here and are stressed when they leave." Part of the animals' routine includes having a neighbor come to the farm to feed them twice a day which will happen even during the storm. McKee will head home with Xanadu in tow to wait out the hurricane with her family.
McKee and her staff worked non-stop to ensure the farm is prepared. They microchipped many of the animals, put identification tags in their manes and tails, ordered a two weeks supply of food, have geothermal water troughs that refill automatically, have removed any additional debris from around the farm, and made all of the animals' shelters more secure.
Breindel (left) puts an identification tag in a horse's mane as McKee leads up another horse in advance of the storm. The staff have microchipped all of the animals, given them identification tags, ordered a two weeks supply of food, and secured all of the shelters on the property.
As the storm approached, McKee said she feels a sense of calm. She knows there was nothing more to be done except wait to get back to her animals after Hurricane Florence passes.
As the storm hit, McKee says the animals "did great" on Thursday night. "They are super frisky today."
Breindel carries a box of baby chicks to the car so volunteers can take them home to care for them during Hurricane Florence. When 1870 Farm asked for help caring for their smaller animals during the storm, they received over 200 emails with offers to foster animals until it was safe for them to return home.
Top: Breindel (left), Sharron Payne, Blake Sheridan and McKee head over to the goat pen after microchipping an alpaca. Left: McKee scans a microchip she just implanted in Geoff the alpaca. Right: Luis Morales boards up the chicken coop.
Sharron Payne gives Oreo the goat a hug.
Madeline Gray is a photographer based in Raleigh, N.C.