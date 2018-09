Hurricane Florence Latest While Hurricane Florence has been downgraded, officials in the Carolinas say that just because it's weakening does not mean it's not posing a serious threat.

Hurricane Florence Latest National Hurricane Florence Latest Hurricane Florence Latest Audio will be available later today. While Hurricane Florence has been downgraded, officials in the Carolinas say that just because it's weakening does not mean it's not posing a serious threat. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor