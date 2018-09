South Carolina Gullah Community Weathers Hurricane Florence Rachel Martin talks to Gullah community leader Emory Campbell about how storms have affected them over the decades. The Gullah are African-Americans descended from slaves who live along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.

