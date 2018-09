Dozens Of Explosions In 3 Massachusetts Towns A series of suspected gas explosions ripped through three Massachusetts towns Thursday. Just north of Boston, the towns of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence each saw home explosions and fires.

Dozens Of Explosions In 3 Massachusetts Towns National Dozens Of Explosions In 3 Massachusetts Towns Dozens Of Explosions In 3 Massachusetts Towns Audio will be available later today. A series of suspected gas explosions ripped through three Massachusetts towns Thursday. Just north of Boston, the towns of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence each saw home explosions and fires. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor