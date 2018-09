Murder Trial Of Blackwater Guard Ends In Mistrial Eleven years after Blackwater security guards killed more than a dozen civilians in Iraq, the retrial of one of the defendants ended in a mistrial. A court decides Friday whether he will be retried.

Murder Trial Of Blackwater Guard Ends In Mistrial National Murder Trial Of Blackwater Guard Ends In Mistrial Murder Trial Of Blackwater Guard Ends In Mistrial Audio will be available later today. Eleven years after Blackwater security guards killed more than a dozen civilians in Iraq, the retrial of one of the defendants ended in a mistrial. A court decides Friday whether he will be retried. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor