Dolly Parton And Sia Collaborate On 'Here I Am' For 'Dumplin" Soundtrack

Dolly Parton is lending her songs to not one but two upcoming Netflix projects: there's the eight-part anthology series set to premiere in 2019, but also Dumplin', a musical comedy about a plus-size daughter entering a beauty pageant (Danielle Macdonald) — Jennifer Aniston plays the mother. The soundtrack will feature six new songs (co-written with Linda Perry) and six re-recordings of older songs.

"Here I Am" originally appeared on 1971's Coat of Many Colors and is re-imagined here a bit slower, as a gospel-infused statement of purpose. Sia takes the second verse and the two join on the chorus.

Dumplin' will be released later this year on Netflix.