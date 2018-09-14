Weekly Wrap: "Onto the List."

This week, Sam has it covered with NPR's Morning Edition editor Ashley Brown and NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben. They're talking Democrats, death tolls, and Dallas. Democrats are getting excited with midterms coming up. Some are running for office, canvassing, or even voting for the first time. After the Puerto Rican government announced that 2,975 people had died from Hurricane Maria, President Trump said that the number was false. The finding was from a study conducted by researches at George Washington University and accepted by the Puerto Rican government. And in Dallas, a flurry of unanswered questions surround the death of Botham Jean, who was shot in his own home by an off-duty police officer.

Plus, Sam talks with political scientist Dan Hopkins about why everyone is following politics on the national scale, but local and state politics arguably have the most impact on people's lives.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute.