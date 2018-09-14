Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Onto the List." It's Friday: Sam is chatting this week with NPR Morning Edition editor Ashley Brown (@hey_hashbrown) and NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka). They're talking about the record number of women running ahead of the midterms and how that has Dems particularly excited for November, President Trump's denial about the death toll in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and the police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home. To top it off, a chat about how we're all focused on Washington when our local politics is what counts. Buy tickets to our next Los Angeles live show at kp.cc/IBAM.
Weekly Wrap: "Onto the List."

Listen · 42:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/647906649/648114058" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A woman holds a placard in Spanish that translates to "genocide," in front of hundreds of shoes that were displayed in memory of those killed by Hurricane Maria. She stands in front of the Puerto Rican Capitol in San Juan, on June 1, 2018. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

This week, Sam has it covered with NPR's Morning Edition editor Ashley Brown and NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben. They're talking Democrats, death tolls, and Dallas. Democrats are getting excited with midterms coming up. Some are running for office, canvassing, or even voting for the first time. After the Puerto Rican government announced that 2,975 people had died from Hurricane Maria, President Trump said that the number was false. The finding was from a study conducted by researches at George Washington University and accepted by the Puerto Rican government. And in Dallas, a flurry of unanswered questions surround the death of Botham Jean, who was shot in his own home by an off-duty police officer.

Plus, Sam talks with political scientist Dan Hopkins about why everyone is following politics on the national scale, but local and state politics arguably have the most impact on people's lives.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute.