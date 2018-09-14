Accessibility links
Michel Camilo On Piano Jazz
Michel Camilo
Ingrid Hertfelder/Courtesy of the artist
Ingrid Hertfelder/Courtesy of the artist

Michel Camilo On Piano Jazz

Grammy-winning pianist, composer and bandleader Michel Camilo is one of the most fascinating jazz artists working today. A prodigy from the Dominican Republic, he began his professional career at the age of 16 as the youngest member of the National Symphony Orchestra. In his twenties, Camilo moved to New York City, where he took the jazz scene by storm with his whirlwind approach to music, technical brilliance and post-bop Latin rhythms. In this 1989 Piano Jazz session, Camilo plays his own composition "Nostalgia."

Originally broadcast Fall 1989.

Set List

  • "Blue Bossa" (Dorham)
  • "Nostalgia" (Camilo)
  • "Night in Tunisia" (Gillespie, Paparelli)
  • "Close Enough for Love" (Mandel, Williams)
  • "In Love" (Camilo)
  • "All the Things You Are" (Hammerstein, Kern)
  • "Silent Pool" (McPartland)
  • "Michel and Marian's Blues" (McPartland, Camilo)

