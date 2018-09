Hurricane Florence: Rescue Efforts Underway In North Carolina NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with an official from New Hanover County Emergency Management about the rescue efforts underway in and around Wilmington, N.C.

Hurricane Florence: Rescue Efforts Underway In North Carolina Hurricane Florence: Rescue Efforts Underway In North Carolina Hurricane Florence: Rescue Efforts Underway In North Carolina Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with an official from New Hanover County Emergency Management about the rescue efforts underway in and around Wilmington, N.C. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor