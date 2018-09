Did Cape Town Learn From 'Day Zero'? Cape Town, South Africa, made headlines earlier this year for what became known as the "Day Zero" crisis. If residents didn't cut back on water use, the taps would run dry. The city managed to avoid Day Zero, but will water restrictions turn into new habits?

